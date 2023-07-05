Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AVDL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AVDL opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $16.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Palczuk purchased 2,500 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at $773,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

