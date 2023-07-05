Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading Down 4.2%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) was down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 145,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 773,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVDL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,424. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

