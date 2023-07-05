Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

