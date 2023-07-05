Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

