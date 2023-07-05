Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.85.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.