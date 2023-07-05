Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 84.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Garmin Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.07. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.40%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

