Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New $240,000 Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

