Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $100.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

