Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 770 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,712,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,577,000 after acquiring an additional 175,260 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 37,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 71,323 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NUMG stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $351.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

