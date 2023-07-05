Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 34.9% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 117,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

