Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 119 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.04.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

