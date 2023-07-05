Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.