Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 144.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 84,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.08. The company has a market cap of $144.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

