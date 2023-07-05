Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $1,000,291,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE opened at $145.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

