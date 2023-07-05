Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 312 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,270,000 after buying an additional 166,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,203,000 after acquiring an additional 176,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.83.

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

