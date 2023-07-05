Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $782.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $701.90 and its 200 day moving average is $656.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.63 and a 52-week high of $795.83.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWW. UBS Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

