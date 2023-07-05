Avestar Capital LLC Invests $253,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,612 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

