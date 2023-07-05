Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 25,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 413,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,080,428.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and have sold 4,675 shares worth $920,785. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. American Trust grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $194.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.77. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $88.61 and a 1 year high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

