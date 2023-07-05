Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Trading Down 2.5%

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) was down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $190.20 and last traded at $190.20. Approximately 55,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 964,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at $75,770,976.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,770,976.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and have sold 4,675 shares valued at $920,785. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

