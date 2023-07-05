Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Coverage Initiated at ATB Capital

Equities researchers at ATB Capital began coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ayr Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
Ayr Wellness Price Performance
Ayr Wellness stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.92. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.
Ayr Wellness Company Profile
Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ayr Wellness
- Snowflake Partners with NVIDIA and Microsoft for AI Data Cloud
- Joby Aviation Goes Airborne as News Flow Accelerates
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.