Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Now Covered by Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 13.31. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 219.52%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,379,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 167,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares during the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.