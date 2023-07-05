Bank of America Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $163.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $158.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $149.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.89. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 368,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,192,000 after acquiring an additional 231,423 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,895,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,647,000 after acquiring an additional 697,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

