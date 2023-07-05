Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

