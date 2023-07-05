Bank of America Increases Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $37.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXTA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.