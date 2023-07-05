Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.7851 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,055,261,000 after buying an additional 1,423,155 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,915 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354,619 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,940,000 after buying an additional 659,492 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,025,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,795,000 after buying an additional 348,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

