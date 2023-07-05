Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPHLF) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF – Free Report) is one of 287 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bank of the Philippine Islands to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bank of the Philippine Islands and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the Philippine Islands 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bank of the Philippine Islands Competitors 1115 3405 3141 15 2.27

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 343.32%. Given Bank of the Philippine Islands’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of the Philippine Islands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the Philippine Islands N/A N/A 0.44 Bank of the Philippine Islands Competitors $2.26 billion $631.26 million 250.18

This table compares Bank of the Philippine Islands and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bank of the Philippine Islands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the Philippine Islands. Bank of the Philippine Islands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Bank of the Philippine Islands pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 95.8%. Bank of the Philippine Islands pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of the Philippine Islands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the Philippine Islands N/A N/A N/A Bank of the Philippine Islands Competitors 34.28% 10.23% 0.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Bank of the Philippine Islands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of the Philippine Islands rivals beat Bank of the Philippine Islands on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets. The Corporate Banking segment provides deposit taking and servicing, loan facilities, trade, and cash management to corporate and institutional customers, such as high-end corporations and middle market clients. The Investment Banking segment offers corporate finance, securities distribution, asset management, trust, and fiduciary services, as well as proprietary trading and investment activities. The company also provides financing, securities dealer, investment management, land holding, operations management, business systems, foreign exchange, real estate, pre-need, non-life insurance, leasing, and rental services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,176 branches, and 2,457 automated teller machines and cash accept machines. The company also serves its customers through alternative electronic banking channels, such as telephone, mobile phone, and the internet. Bank of the Philippine Islands was founded in 1851 and is based in Makati City, the Philippines.

