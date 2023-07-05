Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $298.48 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.06.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

