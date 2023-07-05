Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BHB opened at $24.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $374.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $33.11.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 27.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
