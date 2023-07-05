Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BHB opened at $24.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $374.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $33.11.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 27.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 70.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

