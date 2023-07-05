Barclays Lowers Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Price Target to GBX 2,225

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 3,250 ($41.25) to GBX 2,225 ($28.24) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

KYYWF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($34.27) to GBX 2,000 ($25.38) in a report on Monday.

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KYYWF opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

