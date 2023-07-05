Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after buying an additional 619,503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Barings BDC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,710,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after buying an additional 101,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barings BDC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,589,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after buying an additional 87,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Barings BDC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,296,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after buying an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

In other Barings BDC news, insider Michael James O’connor purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael James O’connor bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoff Craddock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $320,250. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of BBDC opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $850.41 million, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 454.55%.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

