Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

BBGI stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.