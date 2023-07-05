Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BBGI stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.45.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
