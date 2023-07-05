Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Up 31.9% in June

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 191,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $222,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

BELFB stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $750.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also

