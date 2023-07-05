Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.38 on Monday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.49% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

