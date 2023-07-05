Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTCFree Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 254,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTCFree Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

