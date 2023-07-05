Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 16450017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.06.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, cobalt, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, Cyprus, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

