BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Down 30.7% in June

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,500 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 555,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIMI International Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BIMI International Medical by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 139,962 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BIMI International Medical during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Get BIMI International Medical alerts:

BIMI International Medical Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BIMI International Medical stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. BIMI International Medical has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10.

BIMI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical ( NASDAQ:BIMI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.