Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Biodesix Price Performance

Shares of BDSX opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 168.37% and a negative return on equity of 863.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biodesix

Institutional Trading of Biodesix

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 56,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $65,299.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,475,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,546,705.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 56,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $65,299.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,475,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,705.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 52,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $71,410.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,563,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,965,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 121,139 shares of company stock worth $152,825 and sold 15,125 shares worth $23,746. Insiders own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,015,000. Birchview Capital LP raised its position in Biodesix by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 5,039,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,562 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Biodesix by 107.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 785,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 407,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biodesix by 896.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 359,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biodesix by 541.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 205,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 173,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Biodesix

(Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.