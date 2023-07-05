BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Lowered to $110.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.10.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $85.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.03 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average is $99.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $961,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,941,382.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,400. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.