BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 226.03 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $117.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at $42,402,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,400. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

