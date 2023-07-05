BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Buys Shares of 5,130 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $220.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

