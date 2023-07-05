BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Takes $1.79 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $279.82 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.01. The firm has a market cap of $886.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.27.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,980 shares of company stock worth $12,295,859 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

