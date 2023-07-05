Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Position Increased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

