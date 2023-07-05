BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 31st

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 36.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

