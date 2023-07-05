BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MYN stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

