BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

MYI stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.