BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $770.00

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKFree Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $780.00 to $770.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.17.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $693.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $669.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $688.98. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in BlackRock by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

