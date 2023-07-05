BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $770.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $780.00 to $770.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.17.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $693.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $669.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $688.98. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in BlackRock by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

Free Report

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

