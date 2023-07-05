Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after purchasing an additional 750,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

