Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Down 26.8% in June

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BLDE opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Blade Air Mobility

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 49,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $139,620.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,669,496 shares in the company, valued at $21,704,673.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blade Air Mobility news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 18,439 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $52,182.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,399,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,024.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 49,336 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $139,620.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,669,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,704,673.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,589 shares of company stock worth $253,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 302,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

