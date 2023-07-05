Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BE opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $275.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $533,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $533,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $37,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,176 in the last ninety days. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 39,468 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 140.2% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 91,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 53,410 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 573,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 299,341 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

