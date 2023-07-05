bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,440,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 24,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 3,054.45%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.66) EPS. Equities analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLUE. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in bluebird bio by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in bluebird bio by 22.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Stories

